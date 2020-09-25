Long awaited Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge to be inaugurated today

Hyderabad: Punting an end to monumental and traffic woes in Hyderabad, the Telangana government is all set to inaugurate the cable bridge across Durgam Cheruvu Lake at Madhapur, which entals a four-lane elevated corridor from road number 45 to Durgam Cheruvu.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.Taraka Rama Rao and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy will be inaugurate the bridge on September 25.

The Durgam Cheruvu Cable Stayed Bridge is a project that has been undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and has been constructed by L&T – HCIC at Madhapur, near Inorbit Mall. It stands as the world’s longest ‘span concrete deck extradosed cable stayed bridge’.

The project involved meticulous planning and coordination with various International accredited firm, and the bridge is being purely designed and constructed under the EPC mode by L&T-HCIC.

This is the First Cable Stayed Bridge Lighting in India depicting media content. The Stay Cable Lighting is also aesthetic and without any dark patches, featuring cutting edge Slim Linear Fixtures used for carriageway having uniform lighting for the users. The bridge was built at an estimated cost Rs. 8532.03 Crores which connects Jubilee Hills.