L’Oreal to drop ‘fair’ and ‘white’ tags from skincare products

Unilever and L'Oreal are two big players in the global market for skin whitening creams used in India and other Asian, African and Caribbean countries.

By Safoora Published: June 27, 2020, 1:36 am IST
L'Oreal
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the launch of L'OREAL Cannes Collection in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

LONDON: Global skincare brands are doing away with “fair” and “white” from their labels. L’Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics company, said it will remove words “white”, “fair” and “light” from its skincare products.

This comes a day after after Unilever made a similar announcement due to growing criticism. The Indian subsidiary, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) will stop using the word ‘Fair’ in the flagship brand ‘Fair & Lovely’ with a “more inclusive vision of beauty”. The brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones, HUL said.

HUL announced the rebranding of its flagship brand Fair & Lovely. Taking forward the brand’s journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company will stop using the word ‘Fair’ in the brand name ‘Fair & Lovely’. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and HUL expects to change the name in the next few months.

Unilever and L’Oreal are two big players in the global market for skin whitening creams used in India and other Asian, African and Caribbean countries.

L’Oreal’s products include Garnier Skin Naturals White Complete Multi Action Fairness Cream.

Johnson & Johnson went a step further, saying it would stop selling skin whitening creams sold in Asia and the Middle East under its Neutrogena and Clean & Clear brand.

Source: IANS
Categories
Business
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close