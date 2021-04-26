Lorry driver convicted for 20 years in minor girl rape case

Hyderabad: Metropolitan courts at Nampally on Monday convicted person for 2o years after he was guilty in minor child rape case. The accused Enaganti Chennaiah a resident of Ambedkar Nagar Banjara Hills is a lorry driver by profession.

In the year 2020, he was arrested by the Banjara Hills police for raping a minor girl. The detective Inspector Mohd Hafeezuddin carried out the investigation and a charge-sheet was filed against the accused person.

A trial was conducted before the 1st Addl MSJ court for POCSO cases and the Judge Sunitha Kunchala found Enaganti Chennaiah guilty and he was convicted for 20 years of rigorous impriosionment with 25,000 fine.

The case was investigated by detective Inspector Mohd Hafeezuddin of Banjara Hills police station.