Lost party’s strong anchor: Amarinder on Patel’s demise

Chandigarh, Nov 25 : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday while condoling the demise of Ahmed Patel said he has lost a friend and the party’s strong anchor.

“Shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of senior Congress leader and friend Ahmed Patel-ji,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

“He was a dedicated worker, strong anchor of our party and steered it through difficult times. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and workers. We will miss you.”

Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away this morning at 3.30 a.m. at the age of 71 years after Covid-19 complications in a Gurugram hospital.

Considered as the Congress party’s man Friday, Patel was the most efficient and ace troubleshooter for the party.

