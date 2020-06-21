Love matters, not country: Malik opens up on marriage with Sania

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has finally opened up on his marriage with India’s tennis sensation Sania Mirza.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot on April 12, 2008, at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad.

In a recent chat with pakpassion.net, Malik revealed that he was not concerned about the strained relationship between the two countries.

“No, not at all. In a marriage, you don’t concern yourself with where your partner is from or what is going on between the countries or in politics. That is not our domain. If you love someone and get married to that person that should be all that matters, regardless of which country you come from. On a wider point, I have many friends who are Indian and I don’t find anything strained because of the relationship between the two countries. I am a cricketer, not a politician,” he said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed Malik to join the team in England on July 24 after spending time with his immediate family, whom he has not seen for nearly five months.

Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months due to global COVID-19 lockdown. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally allowed him to join the team in England on July 24.

The couple have a year-old son named Izhaan. Sania and son Izhaan, have been in India, while the Pakistan all-rounder has been in Sialkot since the imposition of international travel ban because of the pandemic.

Prior to the travel ban, the veteran all-rounder was involved for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, which commenced on February 20 before it was suspended on March 17.

“Unlike the rest of us, Shoaib Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months due to his commitments and the subsequent international travel bans following the COVID-19 pandemic. As travel restrictions are now slowly easing out and there is an opportunity for a family reunion, it is appropriate that at a human level we show compassion as part of our duty of care and respect Shoaib’s request,” Wasim Khan, PCB’s CEO, said on Saturday.

After giving birth to her child in October 2018, Sania returned to the court and clinched the women”s doubles title at Hobart International.