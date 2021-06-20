Low-intensity earthquake hits Delhi, no casualties or loss

New Delhi: A low-intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 hit west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Sunday, said the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake hit the area at 12.02 p.m. However, there was no report of any immediate casualty or loss of property.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was at 28.67 degrees North latitude and 77.14 degrees East longitude, with a depth of 7 km.

Delhi falls under the fourth of the five seismic zones. It is rare that Delhi has been the epicentre of an earthquake. The city, however, feels tremors when a quake occurs even as far as central Asia or in the Himalayan range, which is a high seismic zone.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds in February this year too following a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck in Tajikistan — about 1,200 km from the national capital.