Low-intensity earthquake hits Ghaziabad

By IANS|   Published: 13th January 2021 9:14 pm IST
New Delhi, Jan 13 : A low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale hit the national capital region late evening on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’s National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of five kilometres, hit Ghaziabad area in Uttar Pradesh at 19:03 pm.

No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

