LPG cylinder costlier by Rs 25, prices rise for 4th time in a month

Hyderabad: The price of non-subsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased by Rs. 25 per cylinder on Monday. With effect from March 01, the price of one LPG cylinder (14.2kgs) is at Rs. 871 in Hyderabad. Till March 01, the price was Rs 846.

This is the second hike in the last four days. Just three days ago, the prices were hiked by Rs 25.

This is also the fourth hike in the price of non-subsidized LPG cylinders since the start of this year. Previously, it was increased by Rs 25 on February 4; Rs 50 on February 15, and by Rs 25 on February 26, bringing the total hike since the start of the year to Rs 125.

With the revised prices, the LPG cylinder now costs Rs 819 in Delhi and Mumbai; Rs 845 in Kolkata, and Rs 835 in Chennai.

In January, the cylinder prices were untouched. The new revision translates into a Rs.225 hike in the cylinder prices over three months.

This comes when petrol, diesel prices touch all-time high in the country, which has a huge impact of various consumer products.

As the price of LPG cylinder rose third time in a month, netizens outraged over LPG price hike.