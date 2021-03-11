LPG cylinder explodes in Banjara Hills, panic among residents

Hyderabad: Panic gripped the residential area in Ambedkar Nagar, Banjara Hills after a LPG gas cylinder exploded causing huge fire on Thursday morning.

The incident took place at Banjara Hills Road No. 11 and fire tenders from various fire stations were rushed to the spot. The fire fighters were seen trying to extinguish the fire and to contain it from spreading to other houses. The affected house was completely gutted.

According to the police, a major tragedy was averted since there were no one present at the house during the explosion.

Banjara Hills police have registered a case and investigation underway.