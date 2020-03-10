LS to discuss riots tomorrow; Allies may turn up heat on BJP

A+ A-

New Delhi: Even as the ruling alliance is already facing a tough battle from the opposition, which has demanded Union home minister Amit Shah’s immediate resignation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in both Houses of Parliament when the issue is taken up for discussion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to come under pressure from alliance partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), ahead of the discussion in Parliament over the communal violence that recently rocked north-east Delhi. Allies are eager to talk about the inability of Delhi Police to control the violence in which more than 50 people were killed.

The Lok Sabha will discuss the Delhi riots on Wednesday under Rule 193 of the house proceedings which means there will be no voting after the debate.

Senior members of non-BJP parties of the NDA contended that the inability of Delhi Police to control the violence in time indicates the failure of the Union government.

A senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) who wished to remain anonymous said “We are going to speak the truth in the House. The violence cannot be justified. The Union government has to answer for the violence in which so many people have died. We also know that Delhi Police was unable to act in time or anticipate this kind of communal clashes in the national capital,” Live Mint reported.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), has also spoken against the violence in the national capital. Senior JD(U) leaders said that the party has always worked for communal harmony between communities and it cannot deviate from its core beliefs.

The Congress had long been pressing for the discussion and disrupted the house’s functioning but the government maintained that they will only discuss the issue after Holi.

Even as the pandemonium continued in the lower house, the Speaker suspended 7 Congress MPs for the rest of the session.

The Lok Sabha bulletin says that Congress leader in house, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, and BJP member “to raise a discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi”.

Apart from this, the Congress is likely to raise the issue of the MP turmoil while senior leader Digvijaya Singh has said that he has ample proof that chartered flights were booked by BJP to fly rebel MLAs to Bengaluru.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passage while the lower house will also discuss the grants for three ministries including Health and External Affairs.