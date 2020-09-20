LS passes National Forensic Sciences, Rashtriya Raksha Universities Bills

New Delhi, Sep 20 : The Lok Sabha on Sunday passed the National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 and Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020 with voice vote within minutes after they were moved for passage.

National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 seeks establishment and declaration of a National Forensic Sciences University as an institution of national importance to facilitate and promote studies and research, and to achieve excellence in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioural science studies, law, criminology and other allied areas and fields.

However, the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020, seeks establishment and declares Rashtriya Raksha University as an institution of national importance.

Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy moved the bill for passage in the late evening proceeding of the House.

