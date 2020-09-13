LS Speaker directs immediate action on minor requirements ahead of Monsoon Session

New Delhi, Sep 13 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday directed the officials in his secretariat to immediately address the minor requirements ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will commence from Monday.

His instruction came during his visit in the Parliament complex earlier in the day when he took stock of health security measures and other preparations.

Birla inspected every point from the building gates to the Lok Sabha chamber and also instructed officials to provide sanitisers to every employee posted at the building gates and understood the working of the thermal camera installed there. He also visited the chamber, corridor, inner lobby, outer lobby, waiting hall, media stand, and other places in the complex and gave necessary instructions to officers concerned.

After the inspection, the Speaker said as the Monsoon Session of Parliament is being held under adverse times due to the coronavirus pandemic, all health security arrangements had been made for the Session. It has been ensured that sanitation and other arrangements are in place at all places, following the guidelines of the government and the suggestions of expert institutions.

Birla hoped that the conduct of the proceedings of the House would be uninterrupted and orderly and all parties would be successful in achieving maximum productivity. Birla further said that all MPs and their family members had undergone COVID-19 tests before the session and they have been given kits of sanitiser, mask, gloves and other health-related material.

Mentioning that all officers and employees of Parliament were also tested, the Speaker informed that the testing facility would be available in the Complex during the entire duration of the session. “If a member has a health-related complication, immediate help would be extended,” said Birla, adding that a medical facility has been set up in Parliament House Complex to address COVID-related complications and requirements of members.

During the day, Birla also visited the COVID-19 testing facility set up in Parliament House Annexe for the Members of Parliament and reviewed the preparations there. The Monsoon Session this time will be held from September 14 (Monday) to October 1. There will be a total of 36 sittings, 18 each for both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha will hold its proceedings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Rajya Sabha from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, the day one of the Monsoon Session. From September 15 onward, the Lok Sabha will sit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Rajya Sabha from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

