LS Speaker urges democratic institutions to share best practices

Shillong, Feb 25 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday appealed the democratic institutions, from the Parliament to state legislatures and local bodies, to work in harmony and share their best practices for greater efficacy.

Addressing the members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, the Speaker said that Indian democracy has a rich legacy and today wherever democratic norms are gaining ground, India is being seen as an exemplary model.

Birla emphasised that democracy can be successful only when it benefits the last person standing on the periphery. “Dialogues, debates and discussions are the tools to achieve the above end,” he said.

Recalling the legislative business transacted in the Lok Sabha during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Speaker said the Parliament sent a positive message to the people and enhanced their confidence by transacting business amid the pandemic.

The responsibility of legislators during such challenging times became more onerous and the collective efforts helped us to successfully face the challenges posed by Covid-19, Birla said.

In this regard, the Lok Sabha Speaker appreciated the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly for convening the Assembly session during the pandemic. He also commended the Assembly for its initiative of including Zero Hour in practice and procedure.

Invoking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision, Birla said that our youth should be committed to constitutional obligations and duties.

Deliberating on capacity building and other new initiatives in the Parliament, Birla said that initiatives like organising briefing sessions on important legislative agenda in the House, 24×7 research and information support to the members, digitisation of records, including House proceedings, are commendable tasks and Legislative Assemblies should emulate these novel ideas for capacity building of their members.

In this regard, the Speaker also offered all possible assistance and support to the Legislative Assemblies.

Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Metbah Lyngdoh, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma were also present at the event.

