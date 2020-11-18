L&T gets largest-ever order for construction and mining equipment

New Delhi, Nov 18 : The construction and mining equipment business of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured one of its biggest ever order for supplying 46 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment to Tata Steel.

The order comprises 41 units of Komatsu HD785-7 (100 ton dump truck), three units of Komatsu WA900-3E0 (nine cum wheel loader) and two units of Komatsu D275A-5R (410HP crawler dozer). The scope includes supply of equipment and full maintenance contract for 60,000 hours of equipment operation.

Commenting on the order, S. N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T, said, “Komatsu’s superior products and L&T’s seamless support over the years paved the way for securing this prestigious order and we look forward to partnering India’s largest steel producer – Tata Steel, in their growth journey.”

As per the arrangement, 26 of these 46 units would be deployed at Tata Steel’s Iron Ore Mines in Joda, Noamundi and Khondbond in Odisha while 20 units of Komatsu 100 ton dump trucks would be deployed at Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Coal mines in Jharkhand.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.