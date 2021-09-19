L&T Metro Hyd bags two awards at Communication Conclave

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) on Sunday announced that it has bagged a platinum award for ‘best use of social media’ and a bronze award for best in ‘communication-COVID-19’ in the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Excellence Awards 2021.

The platinum award is the highest in the category, said a press release from the “LTMRHL) on Sunday. The award ceremony was hosted in the 15th Global Communication Conclave organized by PRCI (Public Relations Council of India) held on the 17th and 18th of September at Hotel The Fern Kadamba in Goa.

Minister of Arts & Culture, Government of Goa, Govinda Gaude presented the awards to Ms Anindita Sinha, head, corporate communication, LTMHRL.

“We are delighted to receive these prestigious awards from the PRCI. For us social media is a highly impactful engagement tool to directly connect with our customers and keep improving in our brand promise and service delivery,” Mr KVB Reddy, MD & CEO of L&T Metro Rail in Hyderabad said.

He further added that the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has given us a whole new insight to connect and exceed their customers’ expectations using the social platforms and keeping everyone abreast of metro rail and efforts towards their safety, high-quality service and people connect.

“These awards are recognition of our sustained and focused efforts,” KVB Reddy remarked. Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) is a pan-India Communication Exchange with over 50

Chapters spread out across the country. Headquartered in Bangalore, PRCI is a national body of professionals drawn from PR, corporate communications, advertising, media, event management, academics, and allied domains.