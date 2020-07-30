‘Luca’ is Hollywood’s upcoming animation biggie

Los Angeles, July 30 : Academy Award nominee storyboard artiste Enrico Casarosa will be exploring the beauty and charm of Italy in his upcoming animated film, Luca.

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in ‘Luca’,” said Casarosa.

“So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca,” Casarosa added.

On Thursday, Pixar announced “Luca”, its next original animated film, described as a coming-of-age adventure set in Italy. It is scheduled to release in the US on June 18, 2021.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with “gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides”. Luca, who is a sea monster from another world, shares the summer adventures with his newfound best friend. But the dark secret about his true identity can threaten that bond.

Before “Luca”, Pixar has “Soul” slated to release in November this year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.