Lucknow Book Fair: Bookstall tries to clear misconceptions about Islam, Muslims in India

Lucknow: The Lucknow Book Fair 2021 that began on 5 March lasted till 14th March. One of the bookstalls, Rational Thinker’s Cafe, was dedicated to promoting communal harmony by distributed free pamphlets and literature.

It also tried to clear misconceptions about Muslims and Islam in India in present political context and received positive comments from visitors from all age groups.

Imran Ali, one of its members, received a memento from the Lucknow police commissioner D J. Thakur.

Imran Ali gifted the Holy Quran and Dawah literature to him which he received with thanks and appreciated the true efforts of the organization.