Lucknow girl challenges Adityanath to arrest her for complaining of oxygen shortage

Lucknow: A girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow challenged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to arrest her for exposing his lies on oxygen shortage, as she sobs for her father, in a video that is now viral on social media.

On Saturday evening, Yogi Adityanath warned people in an online meeting to keep their mouths shut about any oxygen crisis or they would face action.

The girl, standing in front of Tender Palm Hospital, Lucknow can be seen saying “This Yogi Adityanath, who said that an action will be taken against those who complain about oxygen shortage.. I’m standing right here, do what you want to do!”

In an emotional outburst she dares Adityanath: “If you have guts, come here and arrest me.”

Complaining about the facilities in the hospitals she says that she has paid about 5 lakh and yet the hospital officials don’t even know what tests they have done on her father.

Furthermore she said that the hospital has run out of oxygen twice since morning and that there are many people whose oxygen level is in single digits. “My Dad’s oxygen was at 6,” she said.

योगी जी, लखनऊ की ये बेटी आपको चुनौती दे रही है, करिए इसे गिरफ्तार l



दर्द से कराह रहा आम आदमी उत्तरप्रदेश में सड़क पर आने को आमादा है l



शहीद पथ स्थित Tender Palm Hospital: ऑक्सीजन की कमी जी जूझ रहा है,100 मरीजों की जान ख़तरे में हैं l pic.twitter.com/D4vYkZJvi8 — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) April 29, 2021

Earlier this week Adityanath asked officials to take action under the National Security Act and seize the property of individuals who were according to him spreading “rumours” and propaganda on social media in order to “spoil the atmosphere”.

He asserted that there was no shortage of oxygen supply in any COVID-10 hospital, private or government.

Referring to people making distress calls and sending S.O.S’s, he said “Due to such people, fear is increasing among the public. Even those who don’t need it, are worried about oxygen cylinders.”