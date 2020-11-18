Lucknow police commissioner replaced

News Desk 1Published: 18th November 2020 9:15 am IST
Lucknow, Nov 18 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has removed Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey for his alleged failure to control crime in the state capital.

Pandey has been replaced by D.K. Thakur who was posted in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) till now.

Thakur took charge of his new assignment at 1 a.m. on Wednesday after Pandey was given marching orders around midnight.

Sujeet Pandey, who was the first Police Commissioner of Lucknow when the Commissionerate system was introduced in January this year, has been posted as Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Arms Training Centre in Sitapur.

Meanwhile, G.K. Goswami who was waitlisted, has been posted as the ADG ATS.

Rajkumar, who was also on the waitlist, has been made ADG (personnel).

