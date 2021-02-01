Lucknow University to provide consultancy service

Lucknow, Feb 1 : Subject experts from Lucknow University will now provide consultancy services to private and public sector organisations against a fee. The service will be provided through the varsity’s consultancy clinic (LUCC) named ‘Paramarsh’.

Paramarsh has already got four clients – one from the government sector and three private ones – hours of its launch. From the government sector, the quality control department of the city’s premier medical institute, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), registered for the consultancy service by paying a token fee of Rs 500.

KGMU’s quality control department has requested the university to do a cost-benefit analysis of a certain process.

Among the private companies seeking the university’s consultancy services, two are from travel and legal domains while the third is a service provider for non-banking finance services (NBFCs).

All the four will send a detailed proposal for which they need consultancy from Paramarsh and, thereafter, depending on their requirements, the university will decide which department holds expertise in the respective area and will be assigned the consultancy responsibility.

The university holds expertise in various areas, hence, the consultancy services will be a source of additional revenue generation. The university has been struggling with financial constraints and is largely dependent on government aid and grants.

Paramarsh director Ritu Narang, a faculty of business administration department, said, “From providing legal consultancy to finding out about government schemes for an organization to testing a product like conducting a sanitizer quality test- all of this can be done in LU laboratories. The university will provide consultancy in various sectors.”

The clinic will provide services to private and public sector organisations, government departments and agencies, NGOs, cooperative societies and financial institutions. It will advise the clients in designing, implementing, measuring, analysing and reviewing policies, Narang explained.

