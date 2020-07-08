Lucknow’s Haj House to be COVID care centre

By Qayam Updated: July 08, 2020, 3:48 pm IST

Lucknow: The Haj House located in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow is all set to become a COVID care centre, instructions for which were issued by District Magstrate Abhishek Prakash on Wednesday.

The Haj House is located in the Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow. Haj pilgrims stay here before embarking on their journey.

After inspecting the facility on Wednesday, the district magistrate instructed officials to develop it as a coronavirus care centre. The DM said in a tweet that 1,000 beds will be set up there while maintaining all coronavirus-related protocols.

The DM instructed the zonal officer of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to ensure cleanliness at the centre.

He also directed to provide nutritious food to patients to be admitted there.

Source: PTI
