Lucky Ali to compose a special song for Nafisa Ali

Mumbai: One of the most iconic singers of Bollywood Lucky Ali made headlines and won millions of hearts again last year, when a monochrome clip of him crooning his popular song ‘O Sanam’ went viral. He is best known for his songs O Sanam, Tere Mere Saath, Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai, and Mausam, among many others.

The pop star has been living and working from Goa since a couple of months.

Now, Lucky Ali is all set to release a music video dedicated to his friend Nafisa Ali Sodhi. The duo have been close friends, and Lucky has been hanging out with her during his Goa visits.

Lucky Ali teams up with Nafisa Ali

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Nafisa Ali Sodhi shared a picture of Lucky Ali and wrote, “I am so ecstatic as my friend Lucky Ali is producing ,composing & recording a song specially for me . Lucky has the voice that touches hearts …. wish us luck and thank you to director & producer Arjun Nirula for agreeing make this into a music video … will keep you posted and wish us all blessings ( please) to harmonise the soul of our legendary ‘Ali’.”

In another post, Nafisa shared a picture of Lucky with filmmaker Arjun Raj Nirula and wrote, “Lucky Ali and Arjun Raj Nirula filmmaker ,writer , art curator and photographer of eloquence. Working and planning on our music video. As Lucky says …”Music definitely plays a big part in our daily life; it helps us express our thoughts. Music brings people together.” Will keep you posted . Life is fun when creativity flows as it’s high with energy.”

In December last year, Nafisa shared another video of the legendary singer crooning to O Sanam impromptu at an open air gig at Arambol, Goa and the video clip went viral in no time.

Nafisa Ali had earlier opened up about the bond she shares with Lucky Ali and that they have known each other for years. According to her, Lucky is just a very adorable, sensitive intellectual person who has a great philosophy.