Luis Arce sworn in as Bolivia’s new President

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 8:10 am IST
Luis Arce sworn in as Bolivia's new President

La Paz, Nov 9 : Luis Arce, winner of the October 18 general elections in Bolivia, took office as the new president of the South American country for the next five years.

“I stand before you with great excitement, but also a deep sense of responsibility for the promises made during the political campaign and my commitment to fulfill each one of them,” Arce, 57, said in his first speech on Sunday as head of state, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We are going to govern for everyone in peace and unity,” added Arce, whose victory brought Bolivia’s Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) back to power.

READ:  Railways launches 'Meri Saheli' trains for women passengers' safety

The solemn swearing-in ceremony began at dawn with ancestral rituals at Plaza Murillo in La Paz, where the executive and legislative branches of government are headquartered.

The ceremony then continued at the Legislative Assembly, where Arce’s vice president, David Choquehuanca, was first sworn in, followed by Arce taking the oath of office as the new president of Bolivia.

Arce said he would continue the economic policies with which the MAS ruled from 2006 to 2019, to promote development from the grassroots level, and energize supply and demand to reactivate the economy.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Nerves, hesitation reasons for RCB not making big totals: Kohli
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 8:10 am IST
Back to top button