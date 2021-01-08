Luxury car Mercedes Benz to turn further pricey from Jan 15

By IANS|   Published: 8th January 2021 6:25 pm IST
Luxury car Mercedes Benz to turn further pricey from Jan 15

Chennai, Jan 8 : Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India on Friday said its cars would turn costlier from January 15 onwards owing to five per cent price hike across its models range.

According to the company, the weakening of the Indian currency compared to the euro since the past six to seven months, combined with an increase in input costs, have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs.

A combination of all these factors led to a significant increase in the company’s operational costs, prompting it to revise the ex-showroom of the entire model range and continue to build a sustainable and fundamentally strong business, the company said.

READ:  DRDO chief called upon scientists to focus on next-generation needs

According to Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk, the new price range of the company’s select vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, assuring a sustainable growth both for the brand and the dealer partners, enabling continuation of the best-in-segment customer ownership experiences, equated with Mercedes Benz.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 8th January 2021 6:25 pm IST
Back to top button