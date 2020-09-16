Luxury hotels to turn ‘desi’ on govt’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ call

New Delhi, Sep 15 : Indian hotels are likely to turn more ‘desi’ in terms of product usage amid the call for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, as the Hotel Association of India (HAI), the apex body comprising the country’s largest hospitality chains, said on Tuesday that it will further the share of its local sourcing of products across segments to 95 per cent by 2025.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the industry body said that it aims to attain 87 per cent by the end of 2020.

“From about 65 per cent in the year 2000, there has been a consistent effort to increase the extent of local sourcing which rose to about 87 per cent in 2020 and the industry aspires to increase this further to an overall 95 per cent and more by the year 2025,” it said.

In certain value components such as DG Sets, AC units, mechanical equipment and elevators, local sourcing would be closer to 100 per cent, as per HAI.

The statement noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated that the ongoing pandemic be seen as an opportunity and given a clarion call to the nation to build an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

“The hotel industry is proud to say that it is an embodiment of our leader’s cherished dream. From import subsidisation to vendor development, creation of green supply chains, minimising carbon footprints, the industry can boast about it all,” the statement said.

HAI member hotels have been responsible for growing their organisations and constantly striving to become self-reliant and self-sustaining to add value to the economy, to society, and to the environment, the statement said.

Source: IANS

