M A Shabbir urges Muslims to celebrate Eid with simplicity

Hyderabad: Former state minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Monday appealed Muslims to celebrate Eid with simplicity. Reacting to the relaxation of lockdown by the state government, M A Shabbir said it is necessary for Muslims to take precaution and avoid coming out of their houses without necessity. He added that even after coming out of our houses we need to strictly follow social distancing.

Former minister said, we need to avoid coming out of houses unless for essential needs and avoid making crowds in the markets. We should not give others a chance to raise fingers on us he said.

Despite easing of restrictions by the government, we should celebrate Eid with simplicity and focus on helping the needy, said Shabbir.

Source: Siasat news

