MacBook shipment growth to drive market adoption of Mini-LED tech: Report

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 16th August 2021 4:14 pm IST
Apple may ditch the touch bar with its next MacBook Pro
Apple Macbook Pro (Source: Unsplash)

San Francisco: Apple’s use of mini-LED panels in its forthcoming MacBook lineups will catalyse supplier investment and push the entire industry toward adoption of the display technology, a report said on Monday.

Like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple’s upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to feature mini-LED displays. 

In his latest investor note, seen by MacRumors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said this will stoke strategic supplier investment in the technology, which will allow Apple to diversify supply risk and bring down production costs.

The redesigned 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models due this year are expected to feature next-generation Apple silicon chips, the removal of the Touch Bar, the return of the MagSafe magnetic power cable and an overall new design with a HDMI port and SD card slot, the report said.

Kuo believes that Apple is already “actively looking for second suppliers of key Mini LED components,” and if its mini-LED notebooks receive positive feedback, other notebook makers and their suppliers will inevitably be pushed towards adoption of the technology.

Apple is also developing a thinner and lighter version of the MacBook Air that will have thinner bezels than the current model. Rumours suggest it will have a 13-inch mini-LED display, which will be an upgrade over the existing MacBook Air’s display, as per the report.

In a previous investor note, Kuo said the 2022 MacBook Air models will be available in “several colour options,” likely similar to the colours of the 24-inch iMac.

Looking ahead to 2023, Kuo singles out Apple’s work on micro-LED technology as the next major display market disruptor, the report said.

Though the names are similar, there are notable differences between micro-LED and mini-LED displays, it added.

