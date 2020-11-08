Machil encounter: J&K L-G pays tributes to martyrs

Jammu, Nov 8 : J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The L-G saluted the supreme sacrifice of the jawans and lauded the courage and valour displayed by them while protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

“The nation will always remain indebted to bravehearts who have laid down their lives for providing safe and secure environment to our people,” he said.

He offered his deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

Three Army soldiers, one BSF jawan and three terrorists were killed in a major gunbattle near the LoC in Machil sector in Kupwara district after an infiltration bid was foiled by the Army on Saturday night. Two Army soldiers were also injured in the firefight.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.