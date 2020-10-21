Madhavan completes aromatic non-hybrid coconut project in Tamil Nadu

Mumbai, Oct 20 : R. Madhavan has completed his coconut growing project in Palani, Tamil Nadu. The actor took to his verified Twitter account on Tuesday to share the news with fans.

Sharing photographs of the coconut trees, he wrote: “Finally Coconut growing project completed at Palani -Tamil Nadu-So satisfying to see a theory proved. Congratulations and much love to the new local owners-May this be as satisfying to as it was for us-Sad to leave this wonderful holy place .Thank you all at Palani.”

Throwing light on his project, he shared: “It was a fantastic project in which we grew super sweet and aromatic non Hybrid but pure dwarf variety coconuts on almost barren land. Will be putting out an article and paper for all the local farmers soon.”

The actor also interacted with netizens and responded to their questions.

Replying to a user who asked if coconut trees can be grown using the same method in Maharashtra, Madhavan wrote: “Absolutely .. even better I think.. the soil conditions are near perfect in Maharashtra .. these plants do well with the pH of 5 to 8.”

Reacting to another user who urged him not to give up farming, the actor wrote: “Not giving up at all.. going into expansion mode…. with all the lessons learned and theories proved.. Also wanted local owners to enjoy the fruits of our labor.”

