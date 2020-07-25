Madhuri Dixit misses ‘all the fun backstage shenanigans’

Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit misses work, and also all the fun backstage.

She took to Instagram to share a backstage Boomerang, and captioned it: “Missing all the fun backstage shenanigans.”

Madhuri is keeping herself occupied, though. She recently tried her hand writing some quarantine poetry.

However, throwback photos and videos seem to be her favourite at the moment, as she has been digging up her old albums.

Recent throwback pictures that fans loved seem to have been taken from a photoshoot of the nineties.

Close