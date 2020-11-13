Madhya Pradesh: 10 killed, 20 injured as van overturns in Shivpuri

The incident took place around 7.15 pm when the group was returning to their village Dodi

MansoorUpdated: 13th November 2020 9:18 pm IST


Shivpuri: Ten people, including three women, were killed and 20 injured on Friday when their pick-up van overturned near Pohri in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police official said.

The incident took place around 7.15 pm when the group was returning to their village Dodi from Unawad in Sheopur district after attending a religious program, Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel told PTI.

Six persons died on the spot,” he said, adding that the injured were rushed to Pohri and Shivpuri district hospitals.

Source: ANI

