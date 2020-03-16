Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs meet Guv Lalji Tandon

Bhopal: Following the adjournment of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly by the Speaker till March 26, which led to the postponement of the floor test, the BJP MLAs on Monday met Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhawan.

The BJP delegation was led by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Appropriate action will be taken. Be assured that no one will violate your rights,” the Governor told the MLAs here.

Following this, BJP leader Chouhan said that the Congress government lacks majority as it has just 92 MLAs while the BJP has 106.

“The Chief Minister is running away from the trust vote as he knows that the government lacks the majority. BJP has the majority and we have appealed the Governor to issue order for conducting the floor test at the earliest. He has assured to protect our constitutional rights,” Chouhan told reporters here.

“Congress has 92 MLAs while BJP’s 106 MLAs are here and, therefore, it is clear that we have the majority. This unstable government cannot even be saved on the pretext of coronavirus,” Shivraj added.

Earlier today, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which assembled on Monday morning for the beginning of the Budget session was adjourned immediately after the Governor’s address till March 26, in backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

In his address, Governor Lalji Tandon appealed to Members: “All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected.”

After completing his address, Tandon left the Assembly shortly after the proceedings began. Following this the House was adjourned till March 26.

BJP leaders, meanwhile, raised slogans against the incumbent government in the Assembly.

In the Assembly former chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the current Congress government lacks majority while Finance Minister in the state government, Tarun Bhanot demanded that all missing Congress MLAs should be brought back to the Assembly.