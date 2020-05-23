Madhya Pradesh crosses 6,000 corona cases mark

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh crossed the 6,000 marks with 189 fresh coronavirus cases reported by Friday evening. The tally reached 6,170 with Indore alone recording 76 cases.

Bhopal (38) and Ujjain (23) were the other cities to record a double-digit score.

In all, 4077 cases were tested in the past 24 hours of which 3,888 turned out to be negative. The percentage of positive cases was 4.63 marking a reasonable control over the situation, said a Health Department official.

Even more satisfying was the check on deaths. Two deaths were recorded overnight.

The three red zone cities of Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain between them recorded 2,206 cases of recovery marking a major turnaround. The next week should see most cities out of the Red zone, health officials said.

Source: IANS

