Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination certificate issued to 13-year-old boy

Bhopal: Recently, a statement released by Madhya Pradesh government claimed that the state on June 21 administered 16,73,858 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the highest ever among states in the country in a single day so far.

The chief minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said, “On one hand we are strengthening healthcare infrastructure and conducting maximum testing, and on the other hand, we have to ensure mass vaccination”.

However, a few days after the claims, several people claim that they have received vaccination certificate without taking vaccine doses.

According to a report published in NDTV, a man, Rajat Dangre received a message on his cellphone claiming that his son, Vedant Dagre got vaccinated and the vaccination certificate can be downloaded. The shocking fact is that the boy is 13-year-old.

The content of the message that was received by the Rajat is, “Dear Vedant Dagre, You have successfully been vaccinated with your 1st dose with COVISHIELD on 21-06-2021 at 07:27 pm. You may download your vaccination certificate from CoWIN”. He received this message at 7:27 pm on June 21.

When Rajat clicked on the link to check the vaccination certificate, he found that the documents of his son which was submitted for pension have been used. On the certificate, the age of Vedante has been mentioned as 56 years.

In a similar case, a person by the name Chainendra Pandey from Satna received three messages on the same day claiming that Katikram, Kalindri and Chandan received the vaccination. Pandey said that he doesn’t know who these persons are and why he received the messages.

A woman by the name Nuzhat Salim (46) of Bhopal said that she also received a message that she took a vaccine jab on June 21 despite the fact that she has not taken the vaccine yet.

When NDTV approach Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and asked about the messages, he said that investigation will be conducted if anything comes up.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that the vaccine record in the state was a PR gimmick.