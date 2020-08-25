Maguire named in England squad for Nations League games

London, Aug 25 : Harry Maguire was named in Gareth Southgate’s 24-man squad for England’s upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark.

Manchester United captain and defender Maguire was included despite him being involved in legal proceedings following an incident on the Greek island of Mykonos last week.

It is unlikely that Maguire will face any jail time if he is found guilty of charges of assault and attempted bribery of a police officer, according to a lawyer in Mykonos.

Maguire spent two nights in police custody after he was arrested during a holiday with family and friends on the Greek island of Mykonos, as per a Sky Sports report.

Meanwhile, Southgate’s first selection since November 2019 saw three players given their maiden call-ups to the senior team, as per a report on the English FA’s official website.

Kalvin Phillips, who won promotion from the Championship with Leeds United this year, was included among the midfielders, as was Manchester City’s Phil Foden. Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, 18, was also selected, it read on thefa.com.

Southampton’s Danny Ings, who was the joint-second highest scorer in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, was recalled for the first time since he made his senior debut in a victory over Lithuania five years ago.

Eric Dier and Kyle Walker were recalled having been missing from the squad since the 2019 UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal, while James Ward-Prowse – uncapped since last March — also returns.

England squad to face Iceland and Denmark: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Danny Ings (Southampton), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.