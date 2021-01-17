Maha: 1,000 birds found dead, samples sent for bird flu tests

By Mansoor|   Published: 17th January 2021 12:57 pm IST
Representational Image (Source:PTI)

Mumbai: Over a 1000 birds were found dead in different parts of Maharashtra on January 15 and samples have been sent for bird flu tests, a health official said on Saturday.

Nine districts, namely Pune, Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Latur, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Solapur and Raigad, have so far reported bird flu cases, he added.

“We received reports of deaths of 982 poultry birds and 67 other varieties. Samples have been sent to check for avian influenza virus. So far, 22 districts have reported such bird deaths,” he said.

Source: PTI

READ:  Former minister Shahnawaz Hussain is BJP's MLC candidate in Bihar
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Published: 17th January 2021 12:57 pm IST
Back to top button