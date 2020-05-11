Maha: 17 injured in accident involving four vehicles

Nashik: At least 17 people were injured in an accident involving four vehicles, including one carrying migrant labourers, on Mumbai-Agra National Highway in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Monday morning, police said.

Vehicular traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time because of the accident.

At around 7.30 am, a tempo carrying some migrant labourers hit the rear side of a car which slowed down near a speed-breaker in Rahud Ghat section close to Chandwad, a police official said.

At that time, two trucks, which were also moving in the same direction, tried to avoid the car and tempo and in the process hit the road-divider. The trucks then also hit the tempo and the car, the official said.

As per preliminary reports, 17 people received minor injuries and were taken to a rural hospital in Chandwad, he said.

It was not yet clear how many people were travelling in each vehicle.

The car was severely damaged, the official said, adding that the other three vehicles also suffered damages.

Due to the accident, traffic movement on the highway came to a standstill for some time. Later, the four vehicles were removed from the road and one-way traffic was restored, he said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.