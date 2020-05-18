Maha: 3 COVID-19 cases detected in green zone Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: Three persons tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday night in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, till now a green zone as per the Centre’s outbreak intensity classification.

The three had returned from Mumbai and were in institutional quarantine, an official said on Monday.

District health officer Dr Shashikant Shambharkar said people who had come by truck from Mumbai on May 14-15 were quarantined and tested, and three reports returned positive.

Source: PTI

