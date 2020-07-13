Maha: 38-year-old policeman dies of COVID-19 in Palghar

By Qayam Published: July 13, 2020, 1:51 pm IST
Palghar: A 38-year-oldpoliceman died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday, a police official said.

The deceased, a police naik, was a resident of Murbad taluka in neighbouring Thane district. He was attached to the Valiv police station at Vasai in Palghar.

After he tested positive for coronavirus, he was admitted to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

He was on ventilator support since the last two-three days and died on Monday, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

District Collector Dr Kailas Shinde in a message condoled the death of the policeman.

Navadkar said 135 personnel in the district have so far tested positive for coronavirus and two of them have died.

Earlier, a 40-year-old hawaldar died of coronavirus here last month.

Till now, 130 police personnel have been discharged after recovery while 30 are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, the spokesperson said.

Source: PTI
Close