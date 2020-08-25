Maha: 60 rescued from Raigad building collapse

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Director-General (DG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the incident site.

**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE** Raigad: Rescue operations underway after a five-storeyed residential building collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Seventeen persons were injured and around 70 people are feared trapped in the debris of the building. (PTI Photo)(PTI24-08-2020_000220B)

Raigad: Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare on Tuesday said that at least 60 people were rescued and at least 30 are still feared to be trapped under the debris after a five-storey building in Mahad of Maharashtra’s Raigad district collapsed.

Maharashtra Ministers Aditi Tatkare and Eknath Shinde visited the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district last evening. 

“Around 60 people rescued, 25-30 are still feared to be trapped under the debris. Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are here. One death reported so far. Injured are being treated and some are discharged,” Tatkare told ANI.

“Those with serious injuries were taken to Mumbai for advanced treatment. The probe has begun. We wish that Special Investigation Team should be constituted,” she added.

**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE** Raigad: Rescue operations underway after a five-storeyed residential building collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Seventeen persons were injured and around 70 people are feared trapped in the debris of the building. (PTI Photo)

Eknath Shinde said,” It is an unfortunate incident. One person died and seven have been injured. The rescue operation is going on. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the government will help the affected families.”

IPS, DG NDRF, Satya Narayan Pradhan took to Twitter and informed that three NDRF teams are rushing from Pune for rescue operation with all special equipment. NDRF Maharashtra Commandant monitoring situation real-time.

