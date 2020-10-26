Maha CM launches veiled attack on governor over beef in Goa

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray raised “Hindutva issue” which had been hotly debated after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s “Secular” remark aimed at him.

Beef in Goa

Speaking at Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai, he said, “In Maharashtra, you are putting a ban on beef, but in Goa you are okay with it. Is this your Hindutva?”

“We are being asked about Hindutva, that why are we not re-opening temples in the state. They say my Hindutva is different from that of Balasaheb Thackeray. Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils, our Hindutva is not like that,” he said.

Bhagwat’s speech

Citing Bhagwat’s speech in Nagpur on Sunday morning, Thackeray stated, “the RSS chief said Hindutva has been narrowed down to only observing puja rituals”.

“Those who wear black cap like him should understand this if they have brains,” Thackeray said, in a veiled attack on Maharashtra Governor on his remarks over Hindutva while asking for reopening places of religious worship earlier this month.

Allegation against BJP

The Sena chief said that while the country was battling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP was only interested in toppling elected governments in various states.

“A peculiar this is happening around the country, around the country COVID-19 has impacted the economy but the government’s focus is on toppling governments in other states. BJP is inviting anarchy by doing so,” Thackeray said.

“It has been a year now. From the day I became the CM, it was being said that the state government will be toppled. I challenge and say that if you have the courage, do it and show,” he added.