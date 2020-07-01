Maha: CM Thackeray performs ‘mahapooja’ at Lord Vitthal temple

By Qayam Published: July 01, 2020, 9:52 am IST
uddhav thackeray

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday performed the ‘mahapooja’ of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’.

As per the convention, the chief minister performed the pooja with his wife Rashmi Thackeray at the temple of Lord Vitthal at 2.30 am, and prayed to God to make Maharashtra and the country free of coronavirus and to grant peace and prosperity to farmers in the state.

His son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray was also present at the religious ceremony.

‘Warkari’ (devotee of Lord Vitthal) couple Vitthal Badhe and Anusuya Badhe got the opportunity to perform the rituals alongside the chief minister.

In normal times, lakhs of warkaris from Maharashtra and other states used to throng the temple in Pandharpur on ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’.

However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government cancelled this year’s annual wari pilgrimage, which is characterised by people walking from far with palanquins to Pandharpur.

Curfew is in force in Pandharpur since Tuesday to prevent any gathering of people in the temple town, located around 350 km from Mumbai.

Source: PTI
