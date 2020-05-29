Maha Corona Crisis: It would take 31 years to test all Indians

Hyderabad: Surely, one minute unicellular organism ‘coronavirus’ had shaken the living existence across the globe. The year 2020 is going through the worst times as everything is at a halt; and everyone wishes that one magic and everything sets back to normal.

The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus. It is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered ‘coronavirus’. The pathogen got its name due to the spiky crown (or corona in Latin) that you can see on its surface when you take a look at it underneath a microscope. The virus has no vaccine or medicine yet.

Table for Country wise Testing And Deaths with Population

Countries Test Per Day Confirmed Cases Deaths Population No.of years to test the entire population Sweden 14,285 35,088 4,220 1.02 crores 2 Years Spain 21,326 2,37,000 27,118 4.69 crores 6 Years UK 1,00,000 2,67,000 37,460 6.66 crores 2 Years USA 1,75,179 17,50,000 1,00,200 32.82 crores 5 Years Qatar 5000 48,947 30 27.8 lakhs 1.5 Years India 1,19,976 1,58,333 4531 135.26 crores 31 Years Pakistan 15,346 61,227 1260 21.22 crores 38 Years

How important is testing?

Dr Eduardo Sanchez, an American Heart Association’s chief medical officer for prevention and a former state health commissioner, Texas said, “Whenever there is a major public health crisis like coronavirus the ideal response should be testing as early as possible. As it leads to quick identification of cases, quick treatment for those people and immediate isolation to prevent spread. Early testing also helps to identify anyone who came into contact with infected people so they too can be quickly treated.”

The world fighting against coronavirus

Coronavirus or COVID-19 which was first identified in Wuhan, China is now a pandemic globally. Most parts of the world are under complete lockdown to curb and contain the spread of the highly contagious disease. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 has so far infected 5,596,550 people and has claimed 353,373 lives globally.

217 countries or territories or areas have been affected so far by the deadly virus.

America having the highest number of cases with about 25, 56,479 cases and Sudan the lowest with about 1 case by now.

Testing done per day might result in years to complete the entire population

The statistic drawn from the present testing condition shows the period of time a country would take to complete the testing of its population.

The western countries in accordance to their population and number of test done per day appears to take two or more years while an overpopulated country and slow testing process might years.

The driven statistics by siasat.com shows that the countries like Sweden which has 1.02 crores of the population are conducting 14,000 tests per day shall take 2 years to wrap up the testing for its entire population.

Meanwhile, countries like Spain with about 4.69 crores populations are conducting 21,326 tests per day might take 6 years to complete the testing for its entire population.

The point is very simple if the testing takes years to imagine the time it might take for the treatment!

When we talk about countries like India and Pakistan testing seems to pretty less in comparison with both its population and the world.

India with about 135.26 crores of the population is conducting 1, 19,976 tests per day which might take 31 years to complete the testing for the entire nation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan with 21.22 crores of the population is conducting 15,346 tests per day might take 38 years for the entire population.

Ironically, India seems to be busy lighting candles, clapping hands, and its extended lockdowns. On the other hand, the world seems to be busy testing its people.

It’s time for India to increase its testing speed, isn’t it?

Only if the country’s testing speed increases to 10 – 12 lakhs per day then can India might take 3years to complete its examination for the entire country and then treatment might take even more.

Even worse, is that there is no medication or vaccine for the dreadful virus yet.

