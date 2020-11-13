Maha Covid-19 deaths remain high, recoveries improve (ROUNDUP)

Mumbai, Nov 13 : Maharashtra Covid-19 deaths remained on the higher side, but recoveries continued to improve even as the number of fresh infections and ‘active cases’ declined, health officials said here on Friday.

The state witnessed 127 deaths – compared with the peak tally of 515 (Sep. 15) – and the state fatalities shot up from 45,682 to 45,809 now.

The state recorded 4,132 fresh cases – much lower that the peak single-day tally of 24,886 (Sep. 11) – and the state tally shot up from 17,36,329 to 17,40,461 cases till date.

On the positive side, the state recovery rate shot up from 92.44 percent to 92.48 percent – while the current mortality (death) rate remained stable at 2.63 per cent.

Simultaneously, another lot of 4,543 fully recovered patients returned home, or nearly double the number of fresh infections – taking the total from 16,05,064 to 16,09,607 till date – much higher than the 84,082 ‘active cases’ (ill), currently in the state.

Of the 127 deaths declared, Palghar led the state with 20 fatalities, there were 17 in Mumbai, 14 in Pune, 13 in Satara, 12 in Thane, 8 each in Ahmednagar, Solapur and Nagpur, 4 each in Nashik, Latur and Beed, 2 each in Raigad, Aurangabad and Chandrapur, 1 each in Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Nanded and Bhandara, besides 3 from other states or foreigners.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the 12th day this month, Mumbai recorded a low of 17 fatalities, and the city toll climbed from 10,525 to 10,542 now.

Mumbai new infections remained below the 1,000-mark for the second day and with 801 fresh cases, the total shot up from 267,606 to 268,407 now.

Of the total 8 Circles, Mumbai circle (MMR – comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) remains on the brink as deaths spiral and cases pile up due to the contagion.

The MMR recorded 51 new deaths pushing up the toll from 18,217 to 18,268 and with another spike of 1,570 new infectees, the total cases zoomed from 602,185 the previous day to 603,755 now.

With another 35 fatalities, the Pune circle’s (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll zoomed up from 10,196 to 10,231 and the daily infections increased by 813 – from 436,670 a day earlier to 437,483 cases now.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine fell again – from 811,035 to 810,267 now – while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down – from 6,487 to 6,177 on Friday.

–IANS

