Maha Covid deaths jump again, but fatality rate drops (Roundup)

Mumbai, Oct 29 : Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths again jumped above the 100-mark though recoveries improved with a falling fatality rate, health officials said here on Thursday.

Reverting to the above 100-mark, though much lower compared to the p eak of 515 deaths reported on September 15, the state on Wednesday witnessed 156 deaths, taking the overall Covid death toll to 43,710.

The state also recorded 5,902 new cases — around one-third compared to the peak single day tally of 24,886 cases reported September 11 — taking the state’s tally to 16,66,668 cases.

The state’s recovery rate increased from 89.53 per cent to 89.69 per cent, while the current mortality (death) rate stood at 2.62 per cent.

Simultaneously, another lot 7,883 fully recovered patients returned home – taking up the total number of discharged patients to 14,94,809 till date – much higher than the 127,603 active cases currently present in the state.

As per Thursday’s figures, there was one death roughly every 9 minutes and 246 new cases added every hour to the state tally, though 11 districts notched zero fatalities.

Of the 156 deaths declared on Thursday, Mumbai led the chart with 33 fatalities, followed by 27 in Pune, 19 in Thane, 11 in Solapur, 10 in Nagpur, 8 in Nanded, 7 each in Satara and Sangli, 4 each in Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, Jalna and Chandrapur, 3 each in Nashik and Akola, 2 each in Palghar, Raigad, Aurangabad, Beed, Washim and Bhandara, and 1 each in Parbhani, Latur, Osmanabad, Amravati, Buldhana and Gadchiroli.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the 27th day this month, Mumbai reported 33 fatalities, as the city’s death toll shot up to 10,229, while the number of corona cases zoomed by 1,120 to 255,360.

Of the total 8 circles, Mumbai circle’s (MMR, comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) fatalities shot up by 56 as the overall toll increased to 17,891, while another spike of 2,076 new cases took its tally to 579,154.

With another 39 fatalities, the Pune circle’s (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll zoomed to 9,495, while daily infections increased by 1,205 to 423,108 cases now.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased from 25,28,544 to 25,33,687 now, while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down from 12,988 to 12,690 on Thursday.

