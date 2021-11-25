Photos: Farmers stage ‘Maha Dharna’ in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 25th November 2021 1:33 pm IST
'Maha Dharna' Farmers protest in Hyderabad
Photo: P N Sree Harsha/Siasat.com

Hyderabad: All India Kisan Sangarsh Samithi Telangana today staged a dharna at Indira Park demanding Minimum Support Price law and the withdrawal of the amended electricity laws.

Rakesh Tikait, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Atul Kumar Anjan AIKS National General Secretary, Hanan Molla, Communist Party of India Politburo member and leader of the All India Kisan Sangarsh Samithi and many others participated in the Maha Dharna.

Vissa Kiran Kumar, a member of the Raithu Swarjya Vedika and activists of various civil society groups and farmers who travelled from various parts of Telangana also participated in this Maha Dharna.

The event is organised by Telangana State Rythu Sangham (Telangana State Farmers Union).

Photo: P N Sree Harsha/Siasat.com
Photo: P N Sree Harsha/Siasat.com
Photo: P N Sree Harsha/Siasat.com
Photo: Shaik Nizam Uddin Laeeq/Siasat.com
Photo: P N Sree Harsha/Siasat.com
Photo: P N Sree Harsha/Siasat.com
Photo: P N Sree Harsha/Siasat.com
Photo: P N Sree Harsha/Siasat.com
Photo: P N Sree Harsha/Siasat.com

