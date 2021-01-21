Maha: Five held for smuggling liquor in Thane district

Thane: Five persons have been arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly smuggling liquor worth over Rs 39 lakh into the state, an official from the state excise department said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the state excise department laid a trap at Shil Pata on Wednesday and intercepted a tempo carrying the stock, the official said.

On checking the vehicle, officials found IMFL worth Rs 39.37 lakh concealed under cardboard boxes and packaging material, he said.

The alcohol was meant for sale in Goa and was allegedly being smuggled into Maharashtra, the official said.

An offence under provisions of the Prohibition Act has been registered against the accused, five of whom have been arrested, he said, adding that hunt is underway for others who are absconding.