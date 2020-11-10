Maha governor expresses concern about Arnab’s security, health

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who had started his career as an RSS pracharak and sports the outfit’s black inverted-boat cap, has conveyed to the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh concerned over the security and health of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested last week in connection with an abetment to suicide case.

The governors office in a statement on Monday said Koshyari also asked the state Home minister to allow Goswami’s family to see him and speak to him.

Goswami and two others – Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda – were arrested by Alibaug police in Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect- interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

After his arrest from his residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the two others in judicial custody till November 18.

Goswami was then kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison.

On Sunday, he was shifted to Taloja jail in Raigad district after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

Goswami is a staunch defender of the Modi government’s repressive measures. Koshyari is known for the misadventure of swearing in BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at 7.50am as chief minister and mocking current chief minister Uddhav Thackeray by asking if he had turned secular, the Telegraph India said.