Maharashtra orders cable operators to stop airing Republic TV

The letter by Shiv Sena to the main cable operator states that Republic has violated journalistic ethics and guidelines by repeatedly using non-respectful language.

By Sana Sikander Updated: 11th September 2020 5:04 pm IST
Signs of split is evident but Raut says 'no divide'

Mumbai: The Maharshtra government, on Thursday, has asked the local cable operators in the state to ban Republic media network.

The letter issued by Shiv Sena, on Thursday, comes at the backdrop of Republic TV’s coverage into Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case and the recent controversial demolition drive carried out BMC against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

The letter by Shiv Sena to the main cable operators Hathaway, Den, In Cable, GTPL, Seven Star, City cables any many others states that Republic has violated journalistic ethics and guidelines by repeatedly using non-respectful language for CM Uddhav Thackeray, home minister and holding a ‘parallel court’ in Arnab Goswami’s newsroom.

The letter being made viral on social media. Image: Twitter.

The Shiv Cable Sena mentions Sanjay Raut as their chief guide.

The Republic Media Network has issued a statement on Twitter:

On Wednesday, Republic had reported that the Maharashtra government had arrested and jailed the reporting team of Republic TV for carrying out an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad. The Shiv Sena-led government had allegedly arrested Republic TV team had jailed them without letting them avail legal recourse, said the network.

