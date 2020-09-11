Maharashtra orders cable operators to stop airing Republic TV

Mumbai: The Maharshtra government, on Thursday, has asked the local cable operators in the state to ban Republic media network.

The letter issued by Shiv Sena, on Thursday, comes at the backdrop of Republic TV’s coverage into Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case and the recent controversial demolition drive carried out BMC against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

The letter by Shiv Sena to the main cable operators Hathaway, Den, In Cable, GTPL, Seven Star, City cables any many others states that Republic has violated journalistic ethics and guidelines by repeatedly using non-respectful language for CM Uddhav Thackeray, home minister and holding a ‘parallel court’ in Arnab Goswami’s newsroom.

The Shiv Cable Sena mentions Sanjay Raut as their chief guide.

The Republic Media Network has issued a statement on Twitter:

#CantBlockRepublic | Open threat to cable operators across Maharashtra to ban Republic Media Network or 'face consequences'. Join the call to defend the right to report, sign the petition, Tweet us your videos and watch them on-air on Republic https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl — Republic (@republic) September 11, 2020

On Wednesday, Republic had reported that the Maharashtra government had arrested and jailed the reporting team of Republic TV for carrying out an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad. The Shiv Sena-led government had allegedly arrested Republic TV team had jailed them without letting them avail legal recourse, said the network.