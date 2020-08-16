Maha govt will abide by SC order in Sushant Singh case: Anil Deshmukh

Gondia: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that the Maharashtra government will act according to the Supreme Court order in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

SC decision next week

“In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, affidavits have been submitted by all the parties in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will give its decision in this case next week and then we will work accordingly,” he said.

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

FIR registered in Patna

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput’s father, under Sections related to abetment to suicide. The actor was found dead in his at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Source: ANI