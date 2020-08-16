Maha govt will abide by SC order in Sushant Singh case: Anil Deshmukh

By Sameer Updated: 16th August 2020 7:57 am IST
Anil Deshmukh

Gondia: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that the Maharashtra government will act according to the Supreme Court order in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

SC decision next week

“In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, affidavits have been submitted by all the parties in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will give its decision in this case next week and then we will work accordingly,” he said.

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

READ:  Sushant Singh Case: Rhea files plea in SC against alleged media trial

FIR registered in Patna

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput’s father, under Sections related to abetment to suicide. The actor was found dead in his at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Source: ANI
Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close